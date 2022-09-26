Discarded items were also photographed in the water. - Credit: Supplied

Dead fish have been removed from a "neglected" pond in Letchworth, which is now being tested to determine the issues.

An eye-witness initially pictured the incident - near Avenue One - on Sunday, September 4.

Dead fish have been pictured on the surface of the pond. - Credit: Supplied

In the photographs, dead fish could be seen lying on the surface of the water, along with multiple discarded objects.

The eye-witness told the Comet: "All the locals were outraged that it [the pond] was neglected and all birds and fish were dead...Total neglect."

The Letchworth Heritage Foundation, which is responsible for the pond, has affirmed that it was constructed to be "purely ornamental" and is not designed for fish.

The Foundation also claimed that fish have been introduced to the pond without the its knowledge or permission.

Despite this, the organisation has now launched an investigation into the cause of the pond's issues.

The Letchworth Heritage Foundation has affirmed that the pond was constructed to be "purely ornamental". - Credit: Supplied

A spokesperson for The Foundation told the Comet: "When the pond was originally implemented, it was designed and constructed as a purely ornamental pond with absolutely no intention or purpose for having fish in occupancy.

"The fish have been introduced over the course of time by other parties without the knowledge or permission of the Heritage Foundation.

"That being said, we fully understand the upset this will have caused and are determined to do our best to ensure it does not happen again in the future.

The Foundation has now launched an investigation into the cause of the pond's issues - Credit: Supplied

"There are a number of factors which could have caused the issues at the pond and we are working hard to find out the cause and prevent any future problems.

"Our contractors closed the pond to remove the fish and test the water to understand the problem, as well as looking at other potential causes."