Baldock, Hitchin and Royston on Location, Location, Location

Channel 4 featured a North Herts househunting battle this week - as homes in Baldock, Hitchin and Royston featured on Location, Location, Location - but which town won out?

A young couple from Hitchin appeared on the programme - which was filmed in May this year and aired on Tuesday - hoping to buy their first home.

Helped by presenter Phil Spencer, Zosia and David viewed properties in the three towns - one in Hitchin, one in Baldock and two in Royston - and put in an offer at the end of the programme. But we won't spoil the result, as you can still catch up on All 4.

It's not the first time our towns have appeared on the show - most recently Letchworth, Baldock and Royston featured in 2017, when a Stevenage couple went househunting - also with the help of Mr Spencer.

Check out All 4 to catch up on this week's episode - 'Home counties' - here.








