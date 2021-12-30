Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Baldock, Hitchin and Royston on Location, Location, Location

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 3:24 PM December 30, 2021
David and Zosia filiming at Sun Hill, Royston, with Location, Location, Location presenter Phil Spencer.

David and Zosia filiming at Sun Hill, Royston, with Location, Location, Location presenter Phil Spencer. - Credit: Tony Carroll

Channel 4 featured a North Herts househunting battle this week - as homes in Baldock, Hitchin and Royston featured on Location, Location, Location - but which town won out?

A young couple from Hitchin appeared on the programme - which was filmed in May this year and aired on Tuesday - hoping to buy their first home.

Helped by presenter Phil Spencer, Zosia and David viewed properties in the three towns - one in Hitchin, one in Baldock and two in Royston - and put in an offer at the end of the programme. But we won't spoil the result, as you can still catch up on All 4.

It's not the first time our towns have appeared on the show - most recently Letchworth, Baldock and Royston featured in 2017, when a Stevenage couple went househunting - also with the help of Mr Spencer. 

Check out All 4 to catch up on this week's episode - 'Home counties' - here. 



Hitchin News
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A closure order has been granted after a drugs raid in Hitchin's Sunnyside Road. Picture: Herts Poli

Herts Live News | Updated

Road cleared after crash in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
View from the south for the new proposals to the west of Stevenage

Herts Live News

Green light for 1,500-home Stevenage neighbourhood

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools could be open for longer this coming summer season

Herts Live News

New hope for lidos to be open longer this summer

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage took part in nativity plays across all year groups

'Tis the season to be jolly as pupils celebrate Christmas

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon