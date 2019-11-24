Fire 'could have involved numerous historic buildings in Hitchin'
A fire which broke out in the roof of a domestic property in Hitchin was prevented from spreading thanks to 'aggressive intervention' from fire crews.
Firefighters from Hitchin, Stevenage and Baldock tackled a fire in Silver Court, Hitchin. Picture: Station commander James Rossano Bull
Firefighters from Hitchin, Baldock and Stevenage fire stations tackled the blaze in a building in Silver Court at 1.44am yesterday.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service station commander James Rossano Bull praised the work of the fire crews on Twitter.
He said: "Rapid and aggressive intervention from crews to make a great stop on this fire within a common roof void.
"Prevented spread which could have involved numerous historic buildings in Hitchin."
The crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.