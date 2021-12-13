Firefighters called as black smoke seen coming from house

Live

Firefighters are investigating black smoke coming out of a house in Exeter Road, Stevenage - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have been called to Exeter Close in Stevenage following reports of black smoke coming from a house in the street.

Police are now at the scene with firefighters. A Hertfordshire police spokesman said: "We're currently assisting our fire colleagues at a house in Exeter Close, Stevenage following reports of black smoke coming from the property.

"Everyone has been accounted for and firefighters are establishing the cause of the smoke."



