Firefighters called as black smoke seen coming from house

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:18 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 9:39 PM December 13, 2021
Firefighters are investigating black smoke coming out of a house in Exeter Road, Stevenage - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have been called to Exeter Close in Stevenage following reports of black smoke coming from a house in the street.

Police are now at the scene with firefighters. A Hertfordshire police spokesman said: "We're currently assisting our fire colleagues at a house in Exeter Close, Stevenage following reports of black smoke coming from the property.

"Everyone has been accounted for and firefighters are establishing the cause of the smoke."


Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Stevenage News

