Live
Firefighters called as black smoke seen coming from house
Published: 9:18 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 9:39 PM December 13, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters have been called to Exeter Close in Stevenage following reports of black smoke coming from a house in the street.
Police are now at the scene with firefighters. A Hertfordshire police spokesman said: "We're currently assisting our fire colleagues at a house in Exeter Close, Stevenage following reports of black smoke coming from the property.
"Everyone has been accounted for and firefighters are establishing the cause of the smoke."