Firefighters called to vehicle blaze on Stevenage outskirts

Crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Dyes Lane. Picture: Twitter @K1lmo Archant

Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle blaze on the edge of Stevenage.

Crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Dyes Lane – just west of the A1(M) – at around 1.27pm this afternoon.

They are still in attendance.