Firefighters called to suspected arsons in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 09:35 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 23 February 2019

Firefighters were called to suspected arsons in Stevenage last night.

Two fires were extinguished in Stevenage last night, which were believed to be set on purpose.

Firefighters from Stevenage were called at 8pm to a bin on fire in Wisden Road.

After putting it out, they were called to a large fire in the woods in Turpins Rise, which they extinguished with a hose reel.

Both fires are believed to have been set deliberately, although it is not known if they are connected.

