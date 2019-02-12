Firefighters called to suspected arsons in Stevenage

Firefighters were called to suspected arsons in Stevenage last night. Archant

Two fires were extinguished in Stevenage last night, which were believed to be set on purpose.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from Stevenage were called at 8pm to a bin on fire in Wisden Road.

After putting it out, they were called to a large fire in the woods in Turpins Rise, which they extinguished with a hose reel.

Both fires are believed to have been set deliberately, although it is not known if they are connected.