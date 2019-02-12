Firefighters called to suspected arsons in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 09:35 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 23 February 2019
Archant
Two fires were extinguished in Stevenage last night, which were believed to be set on purpose.
Firefighters from Stevenage were called at 8pm to a bin on fire in Wisden Road.
After putting it out, they were called to a large fire in the woods in Turpins Rise, which they extinguished with a hose reel.
Both fires are believed to have been set deliberately, although it is not known if they are connected.