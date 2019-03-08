Fire crews still tackling Letchworth blaze
PUBLISHED: 12:39 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 16 August 2019
Archant
Seven crews from across Hertfordshire have been tackling a fire in Letchworth this morning, and are currently still working at the site.
At 10.49, firefighters from Letchworth and Baldock, Stevenage, Hitchin, Royston and Welwyn Garden City were called to respond to a fire in Dunhams Lane.
Crews used breathing apparatus, two jets and a hose reel to tackle the fire.
At present, crews are still on site, damping down the fire.