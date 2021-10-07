Fire engines called to Lister after smoke triggers automatic alarm
Two fire engines were called to Stevenage's Lister Hospital this morning, after an automatic fire alarm activated in the basement.
There was no fire and crews identified the problem as an overheating battery, which had caused some smoke.
The area - under the Emergency Department - has been confirmed as safe and the hospital is operating as normal.
Julie Smith, chief operating officer at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “This morning an incident occurred in the basement under Lister Hospital’s emergency department where a set of acid batteries overheated.
"The fire brigade visited the hospital this morning and have confirmed that the area is safe and that we are able to operate as normal.
"We’d like to thank both patients and staff for their patience and co-operation.”
