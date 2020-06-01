Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

Firefighters extinguished a fire, that they believe may have been deliberately started, at a popular pub in Stevenage Old Town in the early hours of the morning.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Standing Order pub in High Street, Stevenage at 00.25am this morning to reports of a fire.

On arrival, they discovered one of the outbuildings, namely a bin store, was ablaze.

At the present time, this incident is being treated as deliberate.

Two Stevenage fire crews attended and used hose reels to extinguish the fire within an hour.