Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub
PUBLISHED: 15:22 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 01 June 2020
Archant
Firefighters extinguished a fire, that they believe may have been deliberately started, at a popular pub in Stevenage Old Town in the early hours of the morning.
Herts Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Standing Order pub in High Street, Stevenage at 00.25am this morning to reports of a fire.
You may also want to watch:
On arrival, they discovered one of the outbuildings, namely a bin store, was ablaze.
At the present time, this incident is being treated as deliberate.
Two Stevenage fire crews attended and used hose reels to extinguish the fire within an hour.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.