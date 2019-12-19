Crews tackle large fire at Hitchin scrapyard

Crews are tackling a large fire at a scrapyard in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Archant

Five fire engines are working to contain a fire at a scrapyard in Hitchin this morning.

Around 35 firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Wallace Way, which broke out shortly before 6.15am.

Crews, along with five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform, are using jets and establishing water monitors to fight the fire, which contains a large quantity of metal recycling.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service advise residents living or working near the Walsworth industrial estate area to keep their windows and doors closed while firefighters tackle the blaze.

A tweet from Herts Fire Control said: "We're continuing to receive many more 999 calls as Hitchin begins to wake up.

"Please be assured our crews are working hard to fight the fire, as is our control room to resource the incident and the rest of Herts."

Police are putting in road closures around Wallace Way, and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Herts county council is warning that the fire could cause traffic delays across Hitchin.