The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Firefighters tackle boiler blaze at Letchmore Infants and Nursery School

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:39 AM February 23, 2022
Updated: 11:10 AM February 23, 2022
A fire broke out at Letchmore Infants and Nursery School yesterday.

A fire broke out at Letchmore Infants and Nursery School yesterday. - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters were left tackling a basement blaze at a Hertfordshire infant school and nursery last night for nearly two hours.  

The fire broke out at Letchmore Infants and Nursery School on Letchmore Road in Stevenage yesterday evening (February 22). 

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7:45pm on Tuesday February 22 to a report of a fire at Letchmore Infants & Nursery School in Stevenage.  

“Two fire engines from Stevenage fire station were sent to the scene, where firefighters discovered a fire in a basement boiler room.  

“Crews entered the building and extinguished the fire, before ventilating the building to clear the smoke. Crews left the scene at 9:26pm.”  

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  

Herts Live News
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Martins Wood Primary School, Stevenage

Hertfordshire County Council

Good Stevenage school drops to inadequate over safeguarding concerns

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station

Hertfordshire Weather

Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chicago's has closed its doors for the final time

Nostalgia

5 Hertfordshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Street view of The Hyde Cafe, showing a row of shops.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Knife-wielding teen allegedly threatened group inside Hyde Café

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon