A fire broke out at Letchmore Infants and Nursery School yesterday. - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters were left tackling a basement blaze at a Hertfordshire infant school and nursery last night for nearly two hours.

The fire broke out at Letchmore Infants and Nursery School on Letchmore Road in Stevenage yesterday evening (February 22).

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7:45pm on Tuesday February 22 to a report of a fire at Letchmore Infants & Nursery School in Stevenage.

“Two fire engines from Stevenage fire station were sent to the scene, where firefighters discovered a fire in a basement boiler room.

“Crews entered the building and extinguished the fire, before ventilating the building to clear the smoke. Crews left the scene at 9:26pm.”

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk