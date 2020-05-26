Advanced search

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

PUBLISHED: 16:45 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 26 May 2020

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

A group of people were dispersed and fined by the police for breaching lockdown regulations, after they were found to have been throwing glass bottles from a Stevenage tower block in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The police were called at approximately 2.30am on Monday morning to reports of people throwing objects from a window of Vista Tower in St George’s Way, Stevenage.

Upon arrival, officers established that glass bottles had been thrown onto the street below.

Officers entered a flat and found a number of people had gathered inside, breaching the government’s COVID–19 regulations.

The group were asked to leave and fixed penalty notices were issued to each individual. A closure order was also put in place on the property while enquiries continue.

