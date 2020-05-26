Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block
PUBLISHED: 16:45 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 26 May 2020
Archant
A group of people were dispersed and fined by the police for breaching lockdown regulations, after they were found to have been throwing glass bottles from a Stevenage tower block in the early hours of yesterday morning.
The police were called at approximately 2.30am on Monday morning to reports of people throwing objects from a window of Vista Tower in St George’s Way, Stevenage.
You may also want to watch:
Upon arrival, officers established that glass bottles had been thrown onto the street below.
Officers entered a flat and found a number of people had gathered inside, breaching the government’s COVID–19 regulations.
The group were asked to leave and fixed penalty notices were issued to each individual. A closure order was also put in place on the property while enquiries continue.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.