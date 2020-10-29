Advanced search

Motorist fined more than £500 after abandoning car in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 16:07 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 29 October 2020

The owner of a Vauxhall Corsa has been fined more than £500 after abandoning car on private land in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

The owner of a Vauxhall Corsa has been fined more than £500 after abandoning car on private land in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

Archant

The owner of an abandoned car has been fined more than £500 after leaving her car on private land in Letchworth.

Jennie Johnson, of Ellice in the town, was charged with abandoning her car under the Refuse Disposal Act.

The car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, had been abandoned on private land that belonged to housing association Settle and in February this year.

Settle contacted North Herts District Council to report the abandoned car, and an investigation was then carried out by NHDC’s Environmental Crime Officers.

The vehicle was traced as being registered to Ms Jennie Johnson – who lived in the same street where it was discovered.

Ms Johnson was asked to remove the vehicle from the site but failed to do so, resulting in NHDC removing and destroying the vehicle as part of its enforcement policy.

You may also want to watch:

A Fixed Penalty Notice of £200 was issued to Ms Johnson who failed to pay.

This resulted in legal proceedings where Ms Johnson was summoned to appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court on October 23.

Ms Johnson did not attend and, in her absence, was fined £220, charged £275 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge – a total to pay of £529.

Cllr Judi Billing, executive member for community engagement said: “Abandoned vehicles are a nuisance and a danger to the public.

“It is illegal to abandon vehicles and by doing so the registered keeper may be prosecuted - which carries a maximum fine of £2,500 and potentially three months imprisonment.

“If you own a vehicle you do not need, please dispose of it legally, safely and responsibly.”

For further information on abandoned vehicles, and to report a suspected abandoned vehicle to go https://www.north-herts.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/street-cleaning/abandoned-vehicles.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Motorist fined more than £500 after abandoning car in Letchworth

The owner of a Vauxhall Corsa has been fined more than £500 after abandoning car on private land in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

Hitchin Sunday League: Hitchin Town Supporters lead cup upsets after win over Royston United

There were a few cup shocks in the Hitchin Sunday League. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Spooky Halloween display at 300-year-old Stevenage house

Francesca Bromham, aged 6, looks up at a animatronic skeleton which forms part of Halloween display from Samsung. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

Two Lister Hospital midwives recognised for going above and beyond

Lister Hospital midwives Pam Langford (left) and Sascha Koutrouza have received prestigious Chief Midwifery Officer Awards. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Shop Local Letchworth: Q&A with Herts’ first zero waste store Bamboo Turtle

Bamboo Turtle aims to reduce plastic use and food waste in Letchworth. Picture: Shani Crofton