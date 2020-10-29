Motorist fined more than £500 after abandoning car in Letchworth

The owner of an abandoned car has been fined more than £500 after leaving her car on private land in Letchworth.

Jennie Johnson, of Ellice in the town, was charged with abandoning her car under the Refuse Disposal Act.

The car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, had been abandoned on private land that belonged to housing association Settle and in February this year.

Settle contacted North Herts District Council to report the abandoned car, and an investigation was then carried out by NHDC’s Environmental Crime Officers.

The vehicle was traced as being registered to Ms Jennie Johnson – who lived in the same street where it was discovered.

Ms Johnson was asked to remove the vehicle from the site but failed to do so, resulting in NHDC removing and destroying the vehicle as part of its enforcement policy.

A Fixed Penalty Notice of £200 was issued to Ms Johnson who failed to pay.

This resulted in legal proceedings where Ms Johnson was summoned to appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court on October 23.

Ms Johnson did not attend and, in her absence, was fined £220, charged £275 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge – a total to pay of £529.

Cllr Judi Billing, executive member for community engagement said: “Abandoned vehicles are a nuisance and a danger to the public.

“It is illegal to abandon vehicles and by doing so the registered keeper may be prosecuted - which carries a maximum fine of £2,500 and potentially three months imprisonment.

“If you own a vehicle you do not need, please dispose of it legally, safely and responsibly.”

For further information on abandoned vehicles, and to report a suspected abandoned vehicle to go https://www.north-herts.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/street-cleaning/abandoned-vehicles.