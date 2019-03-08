Things to consider when choosing between carpet and hardwood flooring

A1 Carpets & Flooring has a wide range of Quick Step laminate flooring plus real and engineered wood flooring. Photo credit: A1 Carpets & Flooring. Archant

Choosing between carpet and flooring can be tricky. Do you opt for a carpet because of its warmth and comfort, or do you choose flooring because it's easier to clean and gives your room a sleek and modern feel?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A1 Carpets and Flooring have a huge range of carpets and rugs to choose from. Photo credit: A1 Carpets and Flooring. A1 Carpets and Flooring have a huge range of carpets and rugs to choose from. Photo credit: A1 Carpets and Flooring.

A1 Carpets & Flooring is a family run business with over 30 years experience in the flooring industry. They fit carpets and flooring in homes as well as commercial properties and have a showroom in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Owner, Richard De Falco, told us why he believes visiting a showroom and discussing your needs with an expert is vital to finding the right carpet or hardwood flooring and saving yourself from a nightmare-worthy situation.

A1 Carpets & Flooring fit carpets and flooring in homes as well as commercial properties. Photo credit: A1 Carpets & Flooring. A1 Carpets & Flooring fit carpets and flooring in homes as well as commercial properties. Photo credit: A1 Carpets & Flooring.

Does it suit the purpose of the room?

Carpet, vinyl, wood and tiles are all suitable choices for rooms such as the living room, however, in the kitchen and bathroom carpet is best avoided. High-traffic areas such as the hall, stairs, landing and lounge will require stronger, better quality carpets than low-traffic areas like the bedrooms or study.

It's worth thinking about what kind of atmosphere you're trying to create. If you want to give your room a warm and cosy feel carpet could be your best option. If the ultimate goal is to create a rustic and contemporary look then hardwood flooring may help to achieve that.

Richard said: "Ultimately, it's up to our customers to decide whether they would prefer carpet or flooring, but we always give them genuine recommendations, taking into consideration which room in the home it's for, how much that room is used, and whether they have children or pets. We have hundreds of ranges of carpets in thousands of colours and a wide selection of flooring. You're bound to find what you're looking for when you visit our showroom."

Is it suitable for pets and/or children?

If you're a pet owner, it's particularly important to find carpet or flooring that's hard-wearing because your furry friend will cause more wear and tear in the form of scratches, stains and dirt.

Vinyl may be a good option because it's water and scratch-resistant, easy to clean and durable. Richard told us: "At A1 Carpets & Flooring we offer a huge selection of vinyl flooring in hundreds of different designs including wood, stone and tile effects, from many manufacturers such as LeoLine and Beauflor.

"Alternatively, our Kardean flooring is ideal if you want a versatile hard-wearing flooring solution for almost anywhere in the home. It's extremely hard wearing and will last for years.

"We also have laminate and engineered wood flooring. If you have children, it's wise to choose a carpet or flooring that's able to withstand stains and messes. You may want to consider having carpet in rooms that they play in, not only for safety reasons but also because sound carries much further in rooms without carpet."

A1 Carpets & Flooring

A1 Carpets & Flooring's professional fitters have over two decades of experience. They will measure your floor free of charge, with no obligation and once you've chosen your carpet or flooring they're happy to store it for as long as you need.

Richard said: "We can keep as little or as much of your carpet or flooring as you need. When you're ready to have it delivered just give us a call and we'll arrange a delivery date and time that suits you. We help our customers at every stage of the process - from visiting the showroom all the way through to our experienced fitters completing the job."

Visit the friendly A1 Carpets & Flooring team at their showroom at 10-12 The Oval, Stevenage, find out more on their website a1carpetandflooring.co.uk or give them a call on 01438 318180.