Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Somebody' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Mopeds, classic cars and a film crew have congregated in the car park of a Stevenage pub this afternoon, where a scene for the Quadrophenia-inspired film, To Be Someone, is being shot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Somebody' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Somebody' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Traffic has been brought to a standstill outside the Royal Oak in Walkern Road, as the normally busy road welcomes mods and rockers to the venue.

Stevenage band, The Mynd Set, took to their Facebook page earlier today to let fans know they would be performing an impromtu gig at the pub, and that those going along could have the chance to be an extra in a movie.

You may also want to watch:

The new film - inspired by the 1979 cult film Quadrophenia, which stars Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash and Ray Winstone - is based on a book written by Pete Meadows and will be mainly shot in Stevenage.

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Somebody' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Somebody' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

It comes 40 years since the release of Quadrophenia, which cast and crew have celebrated with a reunion.

The crew were also spotted filming in Rockingham Way in Stevenage earlier today.

- The Comet has visited the pub and interviewed the writer - quotes to follow.