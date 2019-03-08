Advanced search

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

PUBLISHED: 16:28 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 01 October 2019

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Somebody' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mopeds, classic cars and a film crew have congregated in the car park of a Stevenage pub this afternoon, where a scene for the Quadrophenia-inspired film, To Be Someone, is being shot.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill outside the Royal Oak in Walkern Road, as the normally busy road welcomes mods and rockers to the venue.

Stevenage band, The Mynd Set, took to their Facebook page earlier today to let fans know they would be performing an impromtu gig at the pub, and that those going along could have the chance to be an extra in a movie.

The new film - inspired by the 1979 cult film Quadrophenia, which stars Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash and Ray Winstone - is based on a book written by Pete Meadows and will be mainly shot in Stevenage.

It comes 40 years since the release of Quadrophenia, which cast and crew have celebrated with a reunion.

The crew were also spotted filming in Rockingham Way in Stevenage earlier today.

- The Comet has visited the pub and interviewed the writer - quotes to follow.

