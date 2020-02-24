Hundreds of pensioners missing out on council tax support in North Hertfordshire

There has been a 21 per cent drop compared to the same period in 2015, meaning 748 fewer people are receiving the help.

Hundreds of pensioners are losing out on help to pay their council tax in North Hertfordshire, latest figures show.

In North Hertfordshire, 2,900 pensioners were claiming support in the three months to December - a 21 per cent drop compared to the same period in 2015.

Low-income pensioners in England can apply for a discount or exemption on their council tax under the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

Charities have warned that vulnerable households may be missing out on the vital support they are entitled to, amid an increasingly complex and confusing system.

The Council Tax Reduction Scheme replaced the nationally administered Council Tax Benefit in 2013, affording local authorities the power to decide who is eligible for support.

Varuk Kanish, campaigns manager for Turn2us - a charity which helps people in financial hardship - said: "Not since the poll tax have so many low-income households had to pay local taxes.

"The localisation of council tax support schemes has increased the complexity of an already confusing system, resulting in more people missing out.

"We urge the Government to review this system and consider automatic entitlement for people who are struggling."

He added that a move towards online services - driven in part by budget pressures - may be impacting older people.

The Government says it has protected pensioners, and that they continue to receive the same level of support as under the previous system.

However, there were 310,000 fewer pensioners claiming support in England last year than in 2015 - a 17% drop.

The Local Government Association says budget cuts have meant many councils are being forced to reduce the support they give to residents.

Richard Watts, chair of the LGA resource's board, said: "Between 2010 and 2020, councils have lost almost 60p out of every £1 the Government had provided for services.

"Council tax support schemes are no longer fully funded, with almost £2 billion - around half of the original funding - removed.

"No one wants to ask those on the lowest incomes to pay more but this has put councils in an impossible position."

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokeswoman said: "We're committed to levelling up across the country with councils in England having access to £49.2 billion next year - the biggest annual real-terms increase in spending power in a decade.

"Councils, not central government, are best placed to know what their communities need and are responsible for delivering services for residents, including providing an appropriate level of council tax support.

"People experiencing difficulty paying their council tax should approach the billing authority to discuss their situation."