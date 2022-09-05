The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Celebrate females in film with festival in Letchworth

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:14 PM September 5, 2022
Broadway Cinema in Letchworth is celebrating females in film throughout September

Broadway Cinema in Letchworth is celebrating females in film throughout September - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Broadway Cinema and Theatre in Letchworth is inviting visitors to celebrate females in film this month with a programme of movies showcasing female actors and directors.

The Females in Film Festival began on September 1 and will continue until September 29, and features nine movies.

The film festival aims to celebrate the very best of female creativity in an industry often dominated by male narratives.

Festival highlights include Oscar-winner The Piano, classic comedy drama Thelma and Louise and sci-fi thriller Alien, along with plenty more movies for fans to discover.

Venues manager Jason Valentine said: “We’re fortunate as an independent cinema that we are able to be creative with our programming and we jumped at the opportunity to put on this unique film festival.

"We hope our amazing line up of film helps to showcase the talented females we have in the film industry on and off camera.

"We encourage Broadway visitors to come and enjoy the great movies on offer.”

Tickets start at £7. To find out more and book tickets visit www.broadway-letchworth.com.

Letchworth Garden City News

