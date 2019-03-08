Stevenage woman leading the PGA's regional drive for more female golfers

Jo Oliver will be offering tips and tricks to new female golfers. Picture: Jo Oliver Archant

Women from Stevenage and North Herts are being encouraged to try golf for free, as part of a new drive by the Professional Golf Association.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jo Oliver, who is from Stevenage, is part of an all-female coaching team at AIG Women's British Open in Woburn, is pushing the initiative to get more women trying golf.

Determined to introduce women to the sport that has given her so much, Jo will lead a taster session at Chesfield Down's Club on Saturday, June 15.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I've had a fantastic playing and coaching career, the chance to meet amazing people and form lifelong friendships. It's a lovely community."

"You don't need any special equipment or clothing to take part in the free taster session, just the desire to try something new."

The PGA are leading a region-wide campaign, We Love Golf, to create more opportunities for women wanting to play golf.

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of PGA, said: "We are delighted to do everything we can to promote women's golf on a local, national and international stage."

Full details of all the events, including dates and times, can be found on Facebook by searching WeLoveGolfPGA.