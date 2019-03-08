Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage woman leading the PGA's regional drive for more female golfers

PUBLISHED: 10:35 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 11 June 2019

Jo Oliver will be offering tips and tricks to new female golfers. Picture: Jo Oliver

Jo Oliver will be offering tips and tricks to new female golfers. Picture: Jo Oliver

Archant

Women from Stevenage and North Herts are being encouraged to try golf for free, as part of a new drive by the Professional Golf Association.

Jo Oliver, who is from Stevenage, is part of an all-female coaching team at AIG Women's British Open in Woburn, is pushing the initiative to get more women trying golf.

Determined to introduce women to the sport that has given her so much, Jo will lead a taster session at Chesfield Down's Club on Saturday, June 15.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I've had a fantastic playing and coaching career, the chance to meet amazing people and form lifelong friendships. It's a lovely community."

"You don't need any special equipment or clothing to take part in the free taster session, just the desire to try something new."

The PGA are leading a region-wide campaign, We Love Golf, to create more opportunities for women wanting to play golf.

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of PGA, said: "We are delighted to do everything we can to promote women's golf on a local, national and international stage."

Full details of all the events, including dates and times, can be found on Facebook by searching WeLoveGolfPGA.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

More than 100 North Herts homeowners built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ rules

news@thecomet.net

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

There was an accident on the A1(M) last night.

Stevenage Day 2019: ‘Biggest and best yet’ for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

More than 100 North Herts homeowners built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ rules

news@thecomet.net

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

There was an accident on the A1(M) last night.

Stevenage Day 2019: ‘Biggest and best yet’ for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Latest from the The Comet

Disappointment as Secretary of State refuse to step in over Hitchin-Codicote B656 concrete plant plans

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami (left) and Highbury ward councillor Sam Collins are both disappointed after the Secretary of State has declined to intervene over plans for a concrete batching plant on the B656. Picture: Archant

Stevenage woman leading the PGA’s regional drive for more female golfers

Jo Oliver will be offering tips and tricks to new female golfers. Picture: Jo Oliver

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

There was an accident on the A1(M) last night.

History-makers Letchworth clinch second Jubilee Cup success

Letchworth Roller Hockey Club's U13 side were the winners of the Jubilee Cup for the second season running.

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists