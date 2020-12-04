Businesses team up with Feed Up Warm Up Christmas schemes – here’s how you can get involved

Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock businesses are running schemes to raise money and donations for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Matt Powell Archant

A number of our town’s businesses have teamed up with drop-in charity Feed Up Warm Up on separate schemes to help the homeless this Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You can donate warm winter clothes to Shires' Funeral Directors' collection for Feed Up Warm Up. You can donate warm winter clothes to Shires' Funeral Directors' collection for Feed Up Warm Up.

Shires Funeral Directors, which has branches in Letchworth and Baldock, The Old White Horse in Baldock and The Radcliffe Arms in Hitchin are asking for your custom or donations to support the charity.

Shires’ Christmas Shoebox initiative invites the community for donations, including but not limited to hats, gloves, socks, toothbrushes, deodorants, chocolates and Christmas cards. Donations can be deposited in the Shires Funeral Directors branches in Letchworth and Baldock until December 18.

Feed Up Warm Up project manager for Stevenage and Hitchin Ricky Thorpe said: “The Shoebox Appeal aims to deliver warmth to the hearts of the community over Christmas.”

Donations that cannot be accepted include medication, first aid kits that include safety pins or anything sharp, alcohol and razors.

The Radcliffe Arms. Picture: Danny Loo The Radcliffe Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

You may also want to watch:

In an unprecedented challenging year for both the hospitality and charity sectors, The Old White Horse on Station Road, Baldock and The Radcliffe Arms on Walsworth Road, Hitchin, will donate £1 for every portion of Winter Spiced Churros sold.

Managers Adam O’Sullivan – Old White Horse – and Ben McCabe from The Radcliffe Arms explain said: “This year we’re keen to repay some of the incredible support our community has shown us in recent months, and ending 2020 on a high by raising much needed funds for Feed Up To Warm Up feels like a great way to do this.

“Our new Winter Spiced Churros dish with warm chocolate sauce was an instant hit at the menu tasting with our team, so it was a no-brainer that this tasty treat would become our charity dish and help to support a great local cause.

Old White Horse, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO Old White Horse, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

“Visitors can enjoy their churros with the peace of mind that we’re continuing to take COVID seriously. As we’ve done throughout 2020, we’ll be staying on top of evolving government regulations and taking every precaution possible to ensure that The Old White Horse and The Radcliffe Arms offer a safe yet thoroughly enjoyable environment for our friends in the community.”

Donations for the Shires’ collection can be dropped off at the Letchworth branch in Howard Park Corner, and the Baldock branch in Whitehorse Street.

To try to charity Christmas churros, book a table at www.oldwhitehorsebaldock.co.uk and www.radcliffearms.co.uk.