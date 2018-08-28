Can you help? Hitchin soup kitchen plans to branch into Stevenage

Feed Up Warm Up launched in Hitchin last week offering food, sleeping bags, toiletries and company to the homeless during winter. Picture: Shane Cole Archant

A cause to feed the homeless this winter has taken off in Hitchin – now organisers need suggestions for venues to do the same in Stevenage.

Feed Up Warm Up was set up by street food businessman Shane Cole from Letchworth.

Having always intended to expand the scheme into Stevenage, Shane has been working with a third party who will oversee the project once a suitable venue has been found.

Shane told the Comet: “At the moment I’m working towards delegating the Stevenage version to someone else. We’re still looking for a venue, we’ve not managed to secure one in Stevenage just yet.

“We have started doing street walks where we take hot drinks where people are sleeping. We see about 10 rough sleepers in Stevenage Old Town and the new town.

“The last time we went out was Boxing Day, when we saw 12 people who we fed and gave hot drinks to.

“Feed Up Warm Up in Hitchin itself is getting bigger and busier every week.

“We’re seeing people from Stevenage coming to the Hitchin sessions.

“Setting things up for Stevenage was always the plan, but you can only do so much at once.”

The scheme has gone from strength to strength since Shane circulated the idea on social media through his CC’s Street Food and Catering company and among local business owners – many of which have backed Feed Up Warm Up with clothing, services and monetary donations – in October last year.

In Hitchin, volunteers operate from the Scout Hut in Nightingale Road.

Every Wednesday Feed Up Warm Up provide a drop-in service for people living on the streets, or those who are living in poverty.

Shane and volunteers provide hot meals, some company, food parcels and the opportunity to speak to health professionals.

Hairdressers and barbers have also volunteered their evenings to give those in need a haircut, and clean clothes that have been donated are distributed.

Most recently, Shane has teamed up with The Need Project, which will be supplying some food to the cause, and he has also had meetings with Helping Herts Homeless.

They are also in need of a new storage facility.

For more information, or to get involved, search Feed Up Warm up on Facebook.