Advanced search

Feed Up Warm Up set to distribute sleep pods to the homeless across three counties

PUBLISHED: 14:02 07 March 2020

Shane Cole and the team visited Sleep Pod Ltd and collected the pods to distribute the pods to Herts, Beds and Cambs. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up

Shane Cole and the team visited Sleep Pod Ltd and collected the pods to distribute the pods to Herts, Beds and Cambs. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up

Archant

A Stevenage and Hitchin-based homelessness charity has teamed up with Sleep Pod, and will represent Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire in the distribution of the weather-resistant pods.

Shane Cole and the team visited Sleep Pod Ltd and collected the pods to distribute the pods to Herts, Beds and Cambs. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up Shane Cole and the team visited Sleep Pod Ltd and collected the pods to distribute the pods to Herts, Beds and Cambs. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up

Feed Up Warm Up and Sleep Pod's partnership will officially launch next week, and volunteers will be distributing them across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

You may also want to watch:

FUWU founder Shane Cole told the Comet: "The pods are like triangular tunnels insulated with the same sort of material that you'd get in a hot bag.

"It can withstand temperatures as low as -5°C. The company that designed and makes them, based in Bristol, got in touch with us over Facebook to wanted to know if we'd be interested in a charity partnership.

"We went over to Bristol to look at the product and we decided we would be charity partners, which means we will be the official distributors for Herts, Beds and Cambs."

As well as this recent partnership, the team are working towards setting up one of their weekly drop-ins in Hatfield to run along their already successful Stevenage and Hitchin drop-ins.

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Boy wins £17 million NHS payout after negligence at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital causes brain damage

London's High Court awards £17 million payout for boy, nine, who was permanently brain damaged due to negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Boy wins £17 million NHS payout after negligence at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital causes brain damage

London's High Court awards £17 million payout for boy, nine, who was permanently brain damaged due to negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Feed Up Warm Up set to distribute sleep pods to the homeless across three counties

Shane Cole and the team visited Sleep Pod Ltd and collected the pods to distribute the pods to Herts, Beds and Cambs. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up

MP Bim Afolami invites constituency’s pupils to Parliament for debate tournament

Bim Afolami MP hosted the 2020 Youth Parliament Debate Tournament last week. Picture: Office of Bim Afolami MP

County council releases advice to ‘unite’ as confirmed coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus advice has been released by the county council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage secondhand furniture scheme relaunches under brand new name

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller cuts the ribbon to officially open the rebranded secondhand furniture and electricals scheme. Picture: Courtesy of Darren Isted.

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24