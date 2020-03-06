Feed Up Warm Up set to distribute sleep pods to the homeless across three counties

Shane Cole and the team visited Sleep Pod Ltd and collected the pods to distribute the pods to Herts, Beds and Cambs. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up Archant

A Stevenage and Hitchin-based homelessness charity has teamed up with Sleep Pod, and will represent Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire in the distribution of the weather-resistant pods.

Feed Up Warm Up and Sleep Pod's partnership will officially launch next week, and volunteers will be distributing them across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

FUWU founder Shane Cole told the Comet: "The pods are like triangular tunnels insulated with the same sort of material that you'd get in a hot bag.

"It can withstand temperatures as low as -5°C. The company that designed and makes them, based in Bristol, got in touch with us over Facebook to wanted to know if we'd be interested in a charity partnership.

"We went over to Bristol to look at the product and we decided we would be charity partners, which means we will be the official distributors for Herts, Beds and Cambs."

As well as this recent partnership, the team are working towards setting up one of their weekly drop-ins in Hatfield to run along their already successful Stevenage and Hitchin drop-ins.