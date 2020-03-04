Gallery

Feed Up Warm Up V Football For Fathers: Charity football match brings community together

Feed Up Warm Up FC played against Football for Fathers in the first charity match to raise money for the Hitchin and Stevenage drop-in service. Picture: Martin Wootton martin wootton

Stevenage and Hitchin-based homeless drop-in charity, Feed Up Warm Up, has teamed up with Football for Fathers with a fundraising match.

The football match was set up to raise money and awareness of the charity, as well as to bring the community together for a friendly game.

The teams played two 11-a-side 60 minute games at the Hertfordshire FA County Ground in Letchworth on February 29.

The match up was conceived following a donation from Football For Fathers to Feed Up Warm Up, and has been nearly a year in the making.

In spite of some bad forecasts the sun was out, but the wind certainly made things interesting.

Feed Up Warm Up triumphed on the day 3-1 in the first game, and 4-1 in the second game in two competitive and lively affairs.

Originally started by seven friends (and fathers) who missed a regular, social game of football, Football for Fathers has evolved from a 'jumpers-for-goalposts' kick-around in the park, to eight sessions per week with over 300 players.

The organisations core values include supporting physical and mental health, inclusiveness and a focus on local community.

Alex Williamson, one of the co-founders of Football For Fathers said: "We think the work that Shane and his team are doing at Feed Up Warm Up is inspirational and we are delighted to support such a good local cause.

"Sadly, homelessness is on the rise in the UK and Feed Up Warm Up are providing a crucial service in supporting the homeless in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire.

"We've raised over £500 through match fees and donations and look forward to seeing Feed Up Warm Up go from strength to strength."

Fellow co-founder William Poole added: "It was a fun, competitive day out, and our players really enjoyed it.

"The mission of Feed Up Warm Up is in line with our values around promoting physical and mental wellbeing, inclusivity and the local community, and a football match was the perfect way to showcase this.

"Our lads did themselves proud against some talented younger and fitter players… next time we're hoping to play their dads!"

Feed Up Warm Up sent thanks Scott Norman for managing the team, Macron for the kit, Friends of FUWU for the sponsorship, volounteers for the hard work and Herts County Council for the use of the football.