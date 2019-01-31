Year in Review 2019: Business, charity and ExoMars success

UK ESA Astronaut Tim Peake at the Mars Rover Naming Ceremony held at Airbus Defence and Space UK, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

February 2019 saw astronaut Tim Peake pay a visit to Stevenage, runners came out in their hundreds to support the annual Muddy Mayhem and a couple launched an eco-friendly toothbrush that has since sold more than a million.

Tim Peake visited Airbus in Stevenage to unveil the name for the space rover that could reveal life of Mars.

The ExoMars rover was given the name of DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin.

Mr Peake said at the time: "Today is really important because what it represents is one of the final stages of putting together this really audacious mission.

"The surface has been particularly chosen to be an area where we know there was once liquidation on Mars, there are ancient rocks exposed and we stand the best chance at this location of being able to find any organic molecules."

Also in February, the Comet featured a Hitchin couple who had launched an environmentally-friendly toothbrush to do their bit to tackle the world's plastic problem.

Tom Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge set out to sell one million BambuuBrushes by 2020 - A target they have since smashed. - having launched the business on January 31, 2019.

Rebecca told the Comet at the time: "Everyone had a toothbrush. Over 3.6 billion get bought every year and they take more than 500 years to decompose. People don't know it's that many - neither did we until we looked into it."

The couple's business venture impressed the judges at the Hertfordshire Business Awards, taking home the coveted New Business of the Year Award in November.

Knebworth Park opened its doors for the annual Muddy Mayhem race in aid of Garden House Hospice Care, which saw hundreds getting down and dirty to raise money for the cause.

Following the event, organiser Jake Amos said: "There were no half measures at this year's event.

"Congratulations to everyone who took part, especially the marshalls, volunteers and army cadets who gave their time so freely, without them this event wouldn't have happened."

Muddy Mayhem will return to Knebworth House on February 29, 2020.

For more, go to https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/muddy-mayhem-2020