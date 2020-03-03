Stevenage schoolchildren adopt eight koalas saved from Australian bushfires

Stevenage schoolchildren have enjoyed non-uniform and a film night to raise money in the wake of the Australian bushfires.

Pupils at Featherstone Wood Primary School used their loose change to create a kangeroo and outline of Austriala during a fundraising day. Picture: Featherstone Wood Primary School Pupils at Featherstone Wood Primary School used their loose change to create a kangeroo and outline of Austriala during a fundraising day. Picture: Featherstone Wood Primary School

Featherstone Wood Primary School pupils raised £420 with the events, and by emptying their pockets and money boxes to create an outline of Australia using pennies.

The money has been used to adopt eight koala bears from the Port Stephens Koala Refuge in New South Wales.

The koalas have been saved from the bushfires affecting their local habitats. The remaining money has been sent to Bobin Public School in New South Wales which has been severely affected by the bushfires resulting in their pupils losing large parts of their school.

Headteacher Louise Shuttleworth: "As a close community we were moved by the catastrophic fires in Australia and their total destruction of whole communities.

"We were determined to focus our fundraising for those who have lost everything. Where do you begin when you and all your neighbours have nothing left? It had started a very interesting and meaningful discussion with our pupils and families and we have been blown away by their generosity. We are just so thankful that we could help, even in a small way."