Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fearnhill brings home trophy for public speaking competition

PUBLISHED: 10:01 27 January 2019

Students from the intermediate team won the first prize in a public speaking competition. Picture: Fearnhill School

Students from the intermediate team won the first prize in a public speaking competition. Picture: Fearnhill School

Archant

Students at Fearnhill School in Letchworth have brought home a winning trophy after a public speaking competiton in Hitchin.

The Upper team came in second for Fearnhill, securing a place at the national heats. Picture: Fearnhill SchoolThe Upper team came in second for Fearnhill, securing a place at the national heats. Picture: Fearnhill School

The Queen Mother Theatre hosted this year’s Youth Speaks competition, run by Rotary.

English teacher Annie Corbishley said: “In the run up to Christmas last term, the teams were very busy writing their speeches, practising and learning them, dedicating their lunctimes to rehearsing their timings.

“Nerves were mixed with excitement as we took our seats, but all the hard work paid off as out intermediate team – Mia-Grace Whitaker, Aaron Whitaker and Keira Hart – beat stiff competition from the Priory and Hitchin Boys’.

“Our upper team – Joanne Peacock, Michael Paddon and Kathleen Dickman – also did themselves proud by taking second place against three other teams.”

Both teams for Fearnhill will go on to the district heats at the end of January.

Miss Corbishley added: “Congratulations to them all and good luck for the next round.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Fearnhill brings home trophy for public speaking competition

Students from the intermediate team won the first prize in a public speaking competition. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hertfordshire to be national trailblazer in schools’ mental health support

Picture: Pexels

First Letchworth Chatter Tables session is huge success

Chatter Tables in Letchworth will become a regular event after the first session was a success. Picture: Herts County Council

Old Little Wymondley pub sign depicting Henry VIII discovered in village garden

The old Bucks Head pub sign discovered in a Little Wymondley garden. Picture: Robbie Howard

Thought-provoking drop-in session as Stevenage prepares for Holocaust Memorial Day

Mayoress Councillor Laurie Chester and mayor of Stevenage Councillor Margaret Notley with library staff and the Holocaust Memorial Day display at Stevenage library. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists