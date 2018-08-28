Fearnhill brings home trophy for public speaking competition

Students from the intermediate team won the first prize in a public speaking competition. Picture: Fearnhill School Archant

Students at Fearnhill School in Letchworth have brought home a winning trophy after a public speaking competiton in Hitchin.

The Upper team came in second for Fearnhill, securing a place at the national heats. Picture: Fearnhill School The Upper team came in second for Fearnhill, securing a place at the national heats. Picture: Fearnhill School

The Queen Mother Theatre hosted this year’s Youth Speaks competition, run by Rotary.

English teacher Annie Corbishley said: “In the run up to Christmas last term, the teams were very busy writing their speeches, practising and learning them, dedicating their lunctimes to rehearsing their timings.

“Nerves were mixed with excitement as we took our seats, but all the hard work paid off as out intermediate team – Mia-Grace Whitaker, Aaron Whitaker and Keira Hart – beat stiff competition from the Priory and Hitchin Boys’.

“Our upper team – Joanne Peacock, Michael Paddon and Kathleen Dickman – also did themselves proud by taking second place against three other teams.”

Both teams for Fearnhill will go on to the district heats at the end of January.

Miss Corbishley added: “Congratulations to them all and good luck for the next round.”