Person dies in A505 crash, police confirm

Published: 9:49 AM September 11, 2021

The fatal accident occurred on the A505, just outside Hitchin, last night - Credit: Archant

A person has died following a crash near Hitchin last night.

Shortly before 11.30pm, a grey Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Mondeo collided while travelling down the A505.

Sadly, Herts police announced that the driver of the Toyota had died.

Did you see a fatal road traffic collision near #Hitchin last night? Just before 11.30pm a grey Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Mondeo collided on the A505. The driver of the Toyota sadly died. We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. Pls call 101 or report online. pic.twitter.com/AkwusWdFj2 — North Herts Police (@NthHertsPolice) September 11, 2021

The force is appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

To report any information, visit Herts police's website or call 101.