Person dies in A505 crash, police confirm
Published: 9:49 AM September 11, 2021
A person has died following a crash near Hitchin last night.
Shortly before 11.30pm, a grey Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Mondeo collided while travelling down the A505.
Sadly, Herts police announced that the driver of the Toyota had died.
The force is appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
To report any information, visit Herts police's website or call 101.