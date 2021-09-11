Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Person dies in A505 crash, police confirm

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:49 AM September 11, 2021   
The fatal accident occurred on the A505, just outside Hitchin, last night - Credit: Archant

A person has died following a crash near Hitchin last night.

Shortly before 11.30pm, a grey Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Mondeo collided while travelling down the A505.

Sadly, Herts police announced that the driver of the Toyota had died.

The force is appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

To report any information, visit Herts police's website or call 101.

