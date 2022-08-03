The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Call for nominations in National Farming Hero Awards

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:00 PM August 3, 2022
MP Bim Afolami is is calling for nominations for the inaugural National Farming Union Community Farming Hero Awards

MP Bim Afolami is is calling for nominations for the inaugural National Farming Union Community Farming Hero Awards - Credit: Courtesy of Bim Afolami

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is is calling for nominations for the first annual National Farming Union Community Farming Hero Awards.

The awards will see MPs award one local farmer or grower as their constituency’s Community Farming Hero, with that hero then going forward to be considered in a regional award category.

Mr Afolami said: “Farmers and growers in Hitchin and Harpenden often go above and beyond to help people in our rural communities.

"Whether that is through providing vital educational access to their farms for children, assisting their neighbours in times of extreme weather, raising money for charities, or many more worthwhile pursuits. This award is our chance to recognise the vital contributions made by farmers in our area.”

If you know of a farmer or grower who deserves to win the Hitchin & Harpenden Community Farming Hero award, nominate them by Friday, August 26 at bimafolami.co.uk/community-farming-hero.

Hitchin News
Harpenden News

