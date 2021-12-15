First Farmers' Christmas Lights Tour in aid of hospice

Tractors will descend on to Baldock, Letchworth and Hitchin's High Streets in aid of Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Richard Hill

Tractors decked out with lights and tinsel will be descending on North Herts town centres this weekend, all in aid of Garden House Hospice Care.

On Saturday, December 18, around 100 tractors will be making their way through Baldock, Letchworth and Hitchin's town centres.

Following the tour - where organisers will be collecting donations for the Letchworth-based hospice - the tractors will park up, ready to be judged.

North Herts Councillor Sam Collins is set to judge and declare a winner for best decorated tractor.

Organiser Richard Hill, from Baldock said: "The council have given us a lot of support with this. I previously raised around £7,000 for the hospice, and it'd be great if we can get another £1,000 with this event!"

Santa will also be making an appearance at the tour. The tractors will be heading through Baldock High Street from 6pm, before making their way to Letchworth town centre from 6.45pm, and Hitchin at 7.30pm.