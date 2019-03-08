Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Come and pawticipate in Stevenage Dog Watch's eighth Doggie Day

PUBLISHED: 16:32 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 14 June 2019

Last year's Doggie Day brought out smiles and sunshine. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch

Last year's Doggie Day brought out smiles and sunshine. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch

Archant

Stevenage's dog owners can get their four-legged friends together for the eighth annual Doggie Day next Sunday.

The event is organised by Stevenage Dog Watch in partnership with Herts Constabulary.

It aims to bring the community and police together, and collect money for charity - with this year's proceeds going towards the Poppy Appeal.

Everyone's invited to the family fun day - which runs from 11am until 4pm and offers a dog show, agility course, stalls and pony rides.

You may also want to watch:

The day's dog show starts at 1pm and promotes responsible dog ownership. There are various classes judging the health, training and handling of dogs that participate during the day - with prizes for the winners on offer.

Paul Hawby, one of Doggie Day's co-ordinators, thinks the best part of the day is raising money for good causes and having fun doing it.

He said: "It's great to see people out and about as a family."

The public can also take part in dog agility, which promises to be both mentally and physically stimulating. Paul says it's always one of the day's highlights.

The party starts at 11am in Stevenage Town Centre Gardens on Sunday, 23 June.

For more information click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Come and pawticipate in Stevenage Dog Watch’s eighth Doggie Day

Last year's Doggie Day brought out smiles and sunshine. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch

New drinking fountains installed across North Herts

North Herts Councillors at the Avenue Park drinking fountain in Baldock. Picture: NHDC

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

Adam Brown from Letchworth is wanted in relation to possession of a firearm. Picture: Herts police

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust in bottom 10 for cancer wait times

East and North Herts NHS Trust treated 69.2 per cent of cancer patients within 62 days. Picture: Pixabay.

Climate emergency declared in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council have declared a climate emergency. Picture: Grae Wall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists