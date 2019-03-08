Come and pawticipate in Stevenage Dog Watch's eighth Doggie Day

Last year's Doggie Day brought out smiles and sunshine. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch Archant

Stevenage's dog owners can get their four-legged friends together for the eighth annual Doggie Day next Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event is organised by Stevenage Dog Watch in partnership with Herts Constabulary.

It aims to bring the community and police together, and collect money for charity - with this year's proceeds going towards the Poppy Appeal.

Everyone's invited to the family fun day - which runs from 11am until 4pm and offers a dog show, agility course, stalls and pony rides.

You may also want to watch:

The day's dog show starts at 1pm and promotes responsible dog ownership. There are various classes judging the health, training and handling of dogs that participate during the day - with prizes for the winners on offer.

Paul Hawby, one of Doggie Day's co-ordinators, thinks the best part of the day is raising money for good causes and having fun doing it.

He said: "It's great to see people out and about as a family."

The public can also take part in dog agility, which promises to be both mentally and physically stimulating. Paul says it's always one of the day's highlights.

The party starts at 11am in Stevenage Town Centre Gardens on Sunday, 23 June.

For more information click here.