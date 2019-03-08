Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 August 2019

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Archant

A disused water tower in Aston will go to auction as an investment opportunity.

Aston Water Tower on Aston End Road is among 170 lots in the auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers at Chelmsford City Racecourse on September 9, with a freehold guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: "The concrete water tower stands on a relatively square parcel of land of 0.17 acres and has views towards open countryside. It has potential for alternative uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.

You may also want to watch:

"The land and structure are currently let to EE and BT for telephone masts at £9,000 per annum.

"EE holds a commercial lease which is holding over at a current rental of £7,500 per annum.

"BT has served a Notice to Quit, which expires towards the end of 2019, and is paying £1,500 per annum."

For more, visit cliveemson.co.uk.

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

How many learners pass their driving test first time at Letchworth test centre?

More than two in five learners passed their driving tests first time last year at the Letchworth test centre. Picture: BrianAJackson Getty Images/iStockphoto

Trains delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London

Great Northern trains are delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London. Picture: Great Northern.

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

How many learners pass their driving test first time at Letchworth test centre?

More than two in five learners passed their driving tests first time last year at the Letchworth test centre. Picture: BrianAJackson Getty Images/iStockphoto

Trains delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London

Great Northern trains are delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London. Picture: Great Northern.

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage is Herts hotspot for vehicle vandalism, data shows

Stevenage has been revealed to be a car vandalism hotspot in Hertfordshire, according to insurance website's findings. Picture: djedzura.

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Trains delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London

Great Northern trains are delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and London. Picture: Great Northern.

Hertfordshire County Council begs Prime Minister for more money

Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Supplied.

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists