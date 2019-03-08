Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000. Archant

A disused water tower in Aston will go to auction as an investment opportunity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aston Water Tower on Aston End Road is among 170 lots in the auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers at Chelmsford City Racecourse on September 9, with a freehold guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: "The concrete water tower stands on a relatively square parcel of land of 0.17 acres and has views towards open countryside. It has potential for alternative uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.

You may also want to watch:

"The land and structure are currently let to EE and BT for telephone masts at £9,000 per annum.

"EE holds a commercial lease which is holding over at a current rental of £7,500 per annum.

"BT has served a Notice to Quit, which expires towards the end of 2019, and is paying £1,500 per annum."

For more, visit cliveemson.co.uk.