Will you join Hitchin man’s fancy dress lockdown fundraiser?

Nick Jemetta will mark 100 days of coronavirus lockdown with a fancy dress challenge. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Hitchin man is encouraging members of the community to get involved with his fancy dress challenge, as the UK approaches 100 days of being in lockdown.

On Mondays you may find Nicholas Jemetta dressed as superhero Mr Incredible.

On Tuesdays, he might be Top Gun’s ‘Maverick’ and on Wednesdays he could be wizarding sensation Harry Potter.

In May, we reported on Nick’s world record attempt, where he donned 19 different fancy dress outfits for Zoom meetings with his colleagues.

Having lived through his own experiences of anxiety and even suicidal thoughts, Nick realised lockdown’s potential negative effect on all of us and was determined to bring a smile to people’s faces.

After raising £2,700 for charity with his fancy dress exploits last month, Nick is hoping to get the whole community involved in his next challenge.

On July, 1 Nick will wear his final fancy dress costume to mark 100 days since we entered lockdown.

He’s encouraging others to get involved, by wearing their best fancy dress outfit and sharing a selfie online with #100daysoflockdown.

Nick plans to make a collage of the outfits to illustrate the positive effects that fun and laughter can have on mental health.

When he first donned his fancy dress, Nick’s only aim was to entertain his two children, Matilda and Zachary, and friends.

But, after his fundraising success and world record attempt, he is hoping that his actions will have created more powerful, fun and personal conversations with colleagues.

The trained mental health first aider said: “Changing my appearance created more smiles, more laughter and more meaningful connections during my many video calls.

“It gave my mental health and the mental health of my friends, family and colleague a much-needed boost.

“I’ve been take aback by the reaction to my challenge and the incredibly generous donations so far.

“I can’t wait to see how many people join me and get involved to cheer up the nation on 1st July.”

Nick’s fundraising hasn’t stopped there though, and he has added Hitchin–based charity Phase to his list of beneficiaries.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/team/workinfancydress