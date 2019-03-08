Advanced search

Family's tribute to Hitchin 25-year-old after fatal stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:21 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 04 June 2019

Katheeskaren Thavarasa's family have paid tribute after the 25-year-old died from stab wounds in Hitchin's Capswell Court in April. Picture: Herts police

Archant

The family of a 25-year-old man who died from stab wounds in Hitchin have paid tribute to him, saying they "all miss him so much".

Katheeskaran Thavarasa, who is better known as Karan, was fatally injured at his home in Capswell Court in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23.

Karan's uncle Jey said: "We have been caring for our nephew Katheeskaran for 14 years.

"He was very quiet and never argued with anyone.

"We have spoken to his neighbours and they have all said nice things about him."

Karan, originally from Sri Lanka, came to the UK 14 years ago. His mother, father and brother remain abroad.

His cousins added: "We have so many memories with him and we don't know what we are going to do without him.

"He would come round our house every week and play board games with us and we are really going to miss that.

"He has always been like a brother to us. We all miss him so much and all love him to the end."

Police and the ambulance service attended Karan's flat in Capswell Court at around 4.30am on April 23.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Karan - who had suffered knife wounds - could not be saved.

Eswaran Sinnathurai, 24, of Wilshere Crescent in Hitchin has been charged with his murder and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on July 30.

