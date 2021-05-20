Tribute to 'dearly loved' Norman Butler after Letchworth collision
The family of a man who sadly died in a three-vehicle collision in Letchworth on Sunday has paid tribute to their "dearly loved" relative.
Norman Butler, 75, sadly died after his black Seat Ibiza was involved in a crash on Bedford Road, just before 3pm on May 16.
“Norman was dearly loved by all his family and friends. He put a smile on everyone’s face and loved to make people laugh," his family said in a statement.
"We are so deeply shocked that he has been taken away from us so suddenly.
"We love him and miss him more than we can begin to say.”
It is believed that Norman suffered a medical episode while driving his car, which collided with a grey Jaguar. A silver Range Rover was also involved in the incident.
The driver of the Jaguar sustained minor injuries.
Norman's family are being supported by specialist officers at this time.