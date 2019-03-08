Advanced search

Family fun aplenty at Hitchin's Walsworth Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:16 22 May 2019

Wrybngwrymn Vikings do battle at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Archant

There was family fun aplenty at Hitchin's Walsworth Festival on Sunday, much to the delight of organisers.

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afalomi at the St.Faiths Church Stall. Picture: Alan J MillardHitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afalomi at the St.Faiths Church Stall. Picture: Alan J Millard

The 45th edition of the festival on Walsworth Common saw everything from a dog agility show and a Wryngwyrn Viking re-enactment group, to bug hunting in the River Purwell with the Environment Agency and all manner of dance performance - to name just a few.

Alan Millard, a member of the Walsworth Festival organising committee, said: "The weather was excellent and it was a very enjoyable day for everyone who was involved. It was fantastic to celebrate 45 years of the festival.

"We would like to thank everyone that came along and everyone who helped us put on another successful Walsworth Festival. We had a great day, and we hope everyone else did too."

Save the Children celebrating 100 years old on the day at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardSave the Children celebrating 100 years old on the day at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami was also in attendance on Sunday.

Wrayfield Dog Agility at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardWrayfield Dog Agility at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Classic cars on display at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardClassic cars on display at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Glee Club at St.Faiths Church. Picture: Alan J MillardGlee Club at St.Faiths Church. Picture: Alan J Millard

Bungie jumping at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardBungie jumping at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Children had a go at archery at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardChildren had a go at archery at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Hitchin Sea Cadets Marching Band perform at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardHitchin Sea Cadets Marching Band perform at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Wrybngwrymn Vikings battle children at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardWrybngwrymn Vikings battle children at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Children looked for bugs in the River Purwell with the help of the Environment Agency. Picture: Alan J MillardChildren looked for bugs in the River Purwell with the help of the Environment Agency. Picture: Alan J Millard

Face painting at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardFace painting at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

