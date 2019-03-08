Family fun aplenty at Hitchin's Walsworth Festival
PUBLISHED: 11:16 22 May 2019
Archant
There was family fun aplenty at Hitchin's Walsworth Festival on Sunday, much to the delight of organisers.
The 45th edition of the festival on Walsworth Common saw everything from a dog agility show and a Wryngwyrn Viking re-enactment group, to bug hunting in the River Purwell with the Environment Agency and all manner of dance performance - to name just a few.
Alan Millard, a member of the Walsworth Festival organising committee, said: "The weather was excellent and it was a very enjoyable day for everyone who was involved. It was fantastic to celebrate 45 years of the festival.
"We would like to thank everyone that came along and everyone who helped us put on another successful Walsworth Festival. We had a great day, and we hope everyone else did too."
Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami was also in attendance on Sunday.