Family fun aplenty at Hitchin's Walsworth Festival

Wrybngwrymn Vikings do battle at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard Archant

There was family fun aplenty at Hitchin's Walsworth Festival on Sunday, much to the delight of organisers.

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afalomi at the St.Faiths Church Stall. Picture: Alan J Millard Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afalomi at the St.Faiths Church Stall. Picture: Alan J Millard

The 45th edition of the festival on Walsworth Common saw everything from a dog agility show and a Wryngwyrn Viking re-enactment group, to bug hunting in the River Purwell with the Environment Agency and all manner of dance performance - to name just a few.

Alan Millard, a member of the Walsworth Festival organising committee, said: "The weather was excellent and it was a very enjoyable day for everyone who was involved. It was fantastic to celebrate 45 years of the festival.

"We would like to thank everyone that came along and everyone who helped us put on another successful Walsworth Festival. We had a great day, and we hope everyone else did too."

Save the Children celebrating 100 years old on the day at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard Save the Children celebrating 100 years old on the day at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami was also in attendance on Sunday.

Wrayfield Dog Agility at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard Wrayfield Dog Agility at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Classic cars on display at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard Classic cars on display at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Glee Club at St.Faiths Church. Picture: Alan J Millard Glee Club at St.Faiths Church. Picture: Alan J Millard

Bungie jumping at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard Bungie jumping at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Children had a go at archery at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard Children had a go at archery at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Hitchin Sea Cadets Marching Band perform at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard Hitchin Sea Cadets Marching Band perform at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Wrybngwrymn Vikings battle children at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard Wrybngwrymn Vikings battle children at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Children looked for bugs in the River Purwell with the help of the Environment Agency. Picture: Alan J Millard Children looked for bugs in the River Purwell with the help of the Environment Agency. Picture: Alan J Millard

