Spooky season is upon us as families celebrate Halloween
- Credit: Philip Moore
Families were in for a fright this Halloween, with children donning pumpkin heads, carving their own pumpkins and generally getting in the spirit of the spooky season.
Philip Moore sent in a photo of his seven-year-old son Kieran at their home in Norton, Letchworth, taking an interest in a newly-carved pumpkin.
Kerrie Dommett from Hitchin sent in pictures of her family and friends getting spooky in Wymondley Woods.
Kerrie donned a pumpkin head alongside her 12-year-old daughter Iole Silman, her 10-year-old niece Scarlett Harrison, her friend Heather Brooks and her stepdaughters Tiffany, 12, and Jasmine, 10.
Also along for the adventure were family friend Leanne Cooper from Devon and her sons 11-year-old William and nine-year-old Charlie.
A host of activities also took place in Letchworth to mark the weekend, with Howard Park and Gardens open for Halloween-themed arts and crafts and a treasure hunt.
