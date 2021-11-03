Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Spooky season is upon us as families celebrate Halloween

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:31 PM November 3, 2021
Kieran Moore, seven, admiring a newly-carved pumpkin at home in Letchworth

Kieran Moore, seven, admiring a newly-carved pumpkin at home in Letchworth - Credit: Philip Moore

Families were in for a fright this Halloween, with children donning pumpkin heads, carving their own pumpkins and generally getting in the spirit of the spooky season.

Philip Moore sent in a photo of his seven-year-old son Kieran at their home in Norton, Letchworth, taking an interest in a newly-carved pumpkin.

Kerrie Dommett's family donned pumpkin heads for Halloween in Wymondley Woods

Kerrie Dommett's family donned pumpkin heads for Halloween in Wymondley Woods - Credit: Supplied

Kerrie Dommett from Hitchin sent in pictures of her family and friends getting spooky in Wymondley Woods.

Kerrie donned a pumpkin head alongside her 12-year-old daughter Iole Silman, her 10-year-old niece Scarlett Harrison, her friend Heather Brooks and her stepdaughters Tiffany, 12, and Jasmine, 10.

Kerrie Dommett's family donned pumpkin heads for Halloween in Wymondley Woods

Kerrie Dommett's family donned pumpkin heads for Halloween in Wymondley Woods - Credit: Supplied

Also along for the adventure were family friend Leanne Cooper from Devon and her sons 11-year-old William and nine-year-old Charlie.

A host of activities also took place in Letchworth to mark the weekend, with Howard Park and Gardens open for Halloween-themed arts and crafts and a treasure hunt.

Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News

