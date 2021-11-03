Spooky season is upon us as families celebrate Halloween

Kieran Moore, seven, admiring a newly-carved pumpkin at home in Letchworth - Credit: Philip Moore

Families were in for a fright this Halloween, with children donning pumpkin heads, carving their own pumpkins and generally getting in the spirit of the spooky season.

Philip Moore sent in a photo of his seven-year-old son Kieran at their home in Norton, Letchworth, taking an interest in a newly-carved pumpkin.

Kerrie Dommett's family donned pumpkin heads for Halloween in Wymondley Woods - Credit: Supplied

Kerrie Dommett from Hitchin sent in pictures of her family and friends getting spooky in Wymondley Woods.

Kerrie donned a pumpkin head alongside her 12-year-old daughter Iole Silman, her 10-year-old niece Scarlett Harrison, her friend Heather Brooks and her stepdaughters Tiffany, 12, and Jasmine, 10.

Kerrie Dommett's family donned pumpkin heads for Halloween in Wymondley Woods - Credit: Supplied

Also along for the adventure were family friend Leanne Cooper from Devon and her sons 11-year-old William and nine-year-old Charlie.

You may also want to watch:

A host of activities also took place in Letchworth to mark the weekend, with Howard Park and Gardens open for Halloween-themed arts and crafts and a treasure hunt.