Footage shows fire crews tackle van blaze in Stevenage

Video footage has captured the moment police and fire crews arrive at the scene of van blaze in Stevenage.

Firefighters tackled a van blaze in Stevenage this afternoon, with police blocking off the road while the fire was put out.

Footage sent to the Comet shows officers closing a stretch of Fairview Road - from Bridge Road to Fairlands Way (A1155) - as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Officers assisted the fire service with road closures in and around Fairview Road, Stevenage, following a van fire at around 2.20pm today."

There were no reported injuries and all roads were reopened just after 3pm.