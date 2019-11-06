Advanced search

Video

Footage shows fire crews tackle van blaze in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 17:25 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 06 November 2019

Video footage has captured the moment police and fire crews arrive at the scene of van blaze in Stevenage. Picture: Leon Fotiadis

Video footage has captured the moment police and fire crews arrive at the scene of van blaze in Stevenage. Picture: Leon Fotiadis

Archant

Firefighters tackled a van blaze in Stevenage this afternoon, with police blocking off the road while the fire was put out.

Footage sent to the Comet shows officers closing a stretch of Fairview Road - from Bridge Road to Fairlands Way (A1155) - as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Officers assisted the fire service with road closures in and around Fairview Road, Stevenage, following a van fire at around 2.20pm today."

There were no reported injuries and all roads were reopened just after 3pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Surprises in store at Stevenage’s free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin hairdresser saves customer’s life after spotting ‘black mark’ during appointment

66-year-old Teresa Richards had a melanoma on her crown discovered by her hairdresser. Picture: Teresa Richards

Stevenage underpasses given urban art makeover after weather cancels festival

The underpasses around The Oval area of Stevenage have been sprayed with urban art designs. Picture: Jacob Savill

William Taylor’s son says family can ‘start to grieve our loss’ after guilty verdict

William Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor, and her lover Paul Cannon, were found guilty of his murder at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Surprises in store at Stevenage’s free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin hairdresser saves customer’s life after spotting ‘black mark’ during appointment

66-year-old Teresa Richards had a melanoma on her crown discovered by her hairdresser. Picture: Teresa Richards

Stevenage underpasses given urban art makeover after weather cancels festival

The underpasses around The Oval area of Stevenage have been sprayed with urban art designs. Picture: Jacob Savill

William Taylor’s son says family can ‘start to grieve our loss’ after guilty verdict

William Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor, and her lover Paul Cannon, were found guilty of his murder at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Footage shows fire crews tackle van blaze in Stevenage

Video footage has captured the moment police and fire crews arrive at the scene of van blaze in Stevenage. Picture: Leon Fotiadis

Rail disruption between Hitchin and Cambridge due to Foxton points failure

Trains running between Hitchin and Cambridge have been disrupted due a points failure. Picture: Great Northern

North Herts climate activists take stand against Luton Airport expansion

An alliance of campaigners - including members of North Herts Extinction Rebellion - took a stand against the Luton Aiport expansion at Hitchin Town Hall yesterday. Picture: NH XR

Second arrest made following double wanted appeal in North Herts

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Hitchin on suspicion of robbery and aggravated vehicle taking.

This is Engineering Day: Stevenage MBDA engineer challenges stereotypes of her profession

Christina Lanisek is keen to dispel the narrow stereotype of engineering. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists