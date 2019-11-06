Video
Footage shows fire crews tackle van blaze in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 17:25 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 06 November 2019
Archant
Firefighters tackled a van blaze in Stevenage this afternoon, with police blocking off the road while the fire was put out.
Footage sent to the Comet shows officers closing a stretch of Fairview Road - from Bridge Road to Fairlands Way (A1155) - as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
A Herts police spokesperson said: "Officers assisted the fire service with road closures in and around Fairview Road, Stevenage, following a van fire at around 2.20pm today."
There were no reported injuries and all roads were reopened just after 3pm.