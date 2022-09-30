Residents in Stevenage are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Fairlands Valley Park next week, with a walk and talk event led by local historian Cllr Simon Speller.

The day - Friday, October 7 - will mark precisely 50 years since the park was officially declared open by Stevenage Urban District Council in 1972.

Before construction began on its artificial lakes, the land had been used for farming since at least the Tudor era in the 16th century.

Sunshine over the lake at Fairlands Valley Park - Credit: Brendan Falvey

The informal event will begin at Costello’s Café, by the main lake, at 10am with a gentle walk around the park followed by a chat over lunch.

Attendees will be encouraged to share memories and stories of the park, and there will also be a small display about the park featuring material from Stevenage Museum’s archive.

If you would like to share your pictures or memories of Fairlands Valley Park, please email us at news@thecomet.net.