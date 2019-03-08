Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A failed businessman has been sentenced to almost three years in prison after being found guilty of beating his wife and using controlling behaviour towards her for three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tawhid Juneja, 36, was arrested after a disturbance on Sish Lane, Stevenage, on November 1 last year and charged with two counts of assaulting his wife by beating her.

Juneja, of Welwyn's Great North Road, was also charged with coercive and controlling behaviour towards his wife from December 2015 to November 2018 - namely assaults, threats of violence and punishment for minor infractions.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts at St Albans Magistrates' Court, but last month a jury convicted Juneja on all counts, following a trial at Luton Crown Court. He was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday to 33 months in prison and was also disqualified from driving for more than two years after admitting one offence of dangerous driving.

Juneja's Stevenage-based medical recruitment agency Primary Care People went into administration in 2017, owing more than £2 million to creditors.

A former colleague, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "I'm in absolute shock. I have known him for years and I never suspected anything. He was very good at fooling people.

"I really liked him. He's very charming and very charismatic, which is why he has managed to get away with it for so long. He's very convincing.

"His wife would bring him his breakfast every day and I think she absolutely adored him. She seemed happy and he seemed to be a good dad.

You may also want to watch:

"Women do put up with extraordinary behaviour, but she has two children and had no money of her own, and she loved him.

"He had everything. He had a successful company - winning awards and dealing with very prominent people in the NHS - a good marriage with two children, employees who worshipped him, and he was a gifted salesman...and he blew it."

A member of Juneja's family, who the Comet is not identifying, said: "Imagine how hard it was for his wife to come forward after years of abuse? A lot of the reasons women don't is for fear of not being believed.

"I hope no one else ever has to go through what she has and she can now move on with her life and be happy."

Detective Constable Chloe Palmer, from the Domestic Abuse Investigations and Safeguarding Unit, was the investigating officer in the case.

She said: "I want to pay tribute to the victim in this case, who was stood in the witness box giving evidence about her horrific ordeal for more than five hours. Her bravery means that Juneja finally has to pay for the 10 years of suffering he inflicted on her.

"After a decade of cruel and controlling behaviour and violence, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts and justice has been delivered."

She added: "We want other victims to know that we take every report of domestic abuse very seriously, and will always fully support victims throughout the investigative process and we bring offenders to justice."

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse, you can report it to police on the non-emergency number 101, or online at herts.police.uk/report.