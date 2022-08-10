Two-storey factory catches fire in Letchworth

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene. - Credit: Hertfordshire County Council

A two-storey factory and office has caught fire in Letchworth.

The incident occurred at around 9.54pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 10), when it was reported that smoke had erupted from a commercial building in Jubilee Road.

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform was sent to the scene by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

With smoke issuing from both floors of the building, firefighters used breathing apparatus to search for the source of the blaze.

Once located, crews used hose reels and "tactical ventilation" to extinguish the fire.

The blaze had been fully extinguished by 10.40pm, but firefighters remained on the scene to ventilate the building and clear the smoke.

It is now believed that the fire had been started by accident.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 9:54pm yesterday evening to reports of smoke coming out of a commercial building in Jubilee Road, Letchworth Garden City.

"Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene, where crews found smoke issuing from the ground and first floors of a two-storey factory and office.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus searched the building to locate the source of the fire on the ground floor, and used hose reels and tactical ventilation to extinguish the fire.

"The fire was out by 10.40pm, but crews remained on the scene for another hour and a half to ventilate the building to clear the smoke.

"The fire is believed to have started accidentally."