Breaking
Two children and an adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack
PUBLISHED: 14:42 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 10 August 2020
Archant
Three people, including two children, have suffered “significant” injuries after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon.
An adult and two children were injured by a dog in Newcastle Close, Great Ashby, at around 12.33pm today.
You may also want to watch:
The ambulance service attended and confirmed all three victims are currently in hospital having suffered “significant facial injuries”.
Two dogs have been seized by police and officers remain at the scene at this time.
More to come as we get it.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.