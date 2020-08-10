Breaking

Two children and an adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant Archant

Three people, including two children, have suffered “significant” injuries after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon.

An adult and two children were injured by a dog in Newcastle Close, Great Ashby, at around 12.33pm today.

The ambulance service attended and confirmed all three victims are currently in hospital having suffered “significant facial injuries”.

Two dogs have been seized by police and officers remain at the scene at this time.

More to come as we get it.