Stevenage fitness instructor gets ‘totally shredded’ in NHS fundraiser during coronavirus crisis

A fitness instructor has raised £575 for the NHS by live streaming a workout, with those taking part making donations.

Kylie Osborn, who lives in Stevenage, attracted 145 members to her Facebook page Totally Shredded For Our NHS Heroes.

She said: “People are stuck at home and, as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer at Stevenage’s Renegade Fitness, I know the benefits of exercise for mental wellbeing. As everyone is at home, what better way to kick-start their weekend? Totally Shredded is a cardio/combat-inspired workout.

“I decided to raise money for the NHS as I know the struggle it is currently under and I know people who have lost loved ones to coronavirus.

“Initially I set the fundraising target at £150 and thought I was being ambitious, then quickly the donations poured in. I’m so happy with what was raised in just a week.”