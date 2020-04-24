Advanced search

Stevenage medic’s anger over claims NHS staff are deliberately killing people during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 April 2020

A flyer claiming a coronavirus vaccine will contain a chip allowing the government to track people is promoted on Facebook page Police the NHS During Covid.

A medic from Stevenage has lashed out at a sick social media group which suggests NHS staff could be deliberately killing people during the coronavirus crisis.

A poll on Facebook page Police the NHS During Covid has the most votes for people believing NHS workers are deliberately killing people.A poll on Facebook page Police the NHS During Covid has the most votes for people believing NHS workers are deliberately killing people.

Michael Hearn, who lives in Stevenage and owns the medical Hearn Training College in Weston, says he was outraged when he came across the Facebook page Police the NHS during Covid.

The group, which has more than 6,500 members, asks ‘can we really trust the NHS?’

A poll asking what people want to achieve from this group has the most votes for ‘I’m here because I believe the NHS are deliberately killing people off’, while others have said they are members ‘to just pass time due to lockdown boredom’.

Even a poster detailing a twisted conspiracy theory and urging people not to take the coronavirus vaccine once it is developed is promoted on the group’s page. It reads: “There was never a Covid-19. Coronavirus is fake. It was a cover-up to allow deployment of 5G network towers, which are the real cause for the virus deaths. They are releasing huge amounts of radiation to your body through your phone signal.

“The 5G will also give the government access to your information and location through a chip in the vaccine said to immunise you. You will lose all rights to privacy. Don’t take the vaccine. Our governments are lying to us.”

The person promoting the propaganda said: “So happy to see this in my area. Finally some people are waking up.”

Michael said: “Claiming the NHS is killing people deliberately is simply horrendous.

“It needs somebody to shame these people and expose this nonsense. They are very dangerous.

“I am flat out in my role as a medic, saving people from all walks of life and backgrounds, hence my utter outrage that anybody could slander the NHS and it’s amazing staff.”

But there is mistrust over the handling of the crisis, despite daily public briefings from the UK government. Facebook page Covid19 Lies and Deceit says: “We would like to know what is happening to our comrades. We would like access to hospitals to check what’s actually going on. No more hiding behind the mask of coronavirus. People are dying and we don’t know why.”

