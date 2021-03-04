£500 reward up for grabs for pupil who designs the best face mask

Published: 1:06 PM March 4, 2021

Can you help your school win £500 by designing a brilliant face mask? - Credit: Medicspot

School pupils in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock are being encouraged to show off their creative skills in a new competition that will see them design their own face mask.

The Medicspot Face Mask Challenge is open to all children aged five to 14 in primary and secondary schools in the area. Simply print out the face mask template from Medicspot's website and start designing!

The winning entry, judged by CBBC presenter and YouTuber Joe Tasker, will win £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies as well as 30 face masks featuring their spectacular design to share with their classmate

Another 20 winners will also win a face mask featuring their design, with four in each of the five age categories - five and six; seven and eight; nine and ten; 11 and 12; and ages 13 and 14.

Face masks featuring all the winning designs will be made available to purchase online – with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

Dr Johnson D’souza, Medical Director at Medicspot, said: “We wanted to give children across Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock the opportunity to get involved in the challenge and design their own face mask.

“We hope the competition will encourage children in the local area to keep wearing their masks when necessary and allow their imagination to run wild”, said Dr D’souza.

Entries must be submitted by the end of May.