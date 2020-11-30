Stevenage get another home draw as FA Cup third round draw pairs them with another recent Premier League side
Stevenage manager Alex Revell got his wish for another home tie in the FA Cup – and they landed another former Premier League outfit.
Swansea City, who were still in the top tier in 2018, will visit the Lamex Stadium in the third round of the famous competition.
The Swans are now in the Championship and currently sit fourth, their latest result a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
The two sides met in the second round back in 2003 with the then Division Three side, now League Two, winning 2-1, Lee Trundle getting the winner after Anthony Elding had equalised for Borough.
It is Boro’s reward for two penalty shoot-out victories, the latest a 6-5 win over Hull City on Sunday.
Stevenage have already claimed £56,629 in prize money with another £82,000 on offer to the winners of each round three tie.
Matches will be played on or around Saturday, January 9.
FA Cup third round draw in full:
1.Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
2.Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
3.Chorley v Derby County
4.Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
5.Wolves v Crystal Palace
6.Stockport County v West Ham United
7.Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth
8.Manchester United v Watford
9.STEVENAGE v Swansea City
10.Everton v Rotherham United
11.Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
12.Arsenal v Newcastle United
13.Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
14.Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
15.Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall
16.Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
17.Stoke City v Leicester City
18.Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
19.Crawley Town v Leeds United
20.Burnley v MK Dons
21.Bristol City v Portsmouth
22.QPR v Fulham
23.Aston Villa v Liverpool
24.Brentford v Middlesbrough
25.Manchester City v Birmingham City
26.Luton Town v Reading
27.Chelsea v Morecambe
28.Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
29.Norwich City v Coventry City
30.Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion
31.Newport County v Brighton
32.Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town