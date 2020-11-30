Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage get another home draw as FA Cup third round draw pairs them with another recent Premier League side

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:39 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020
Stevenage took their place in the third round draw with victory over Hull City at the Lamex Stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS...

Stevenage took their place in the third round draw with victory over Hull City at the Lamex Stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Stevenage manager Alex Revell got his wish for another home tie in the FA Cup – and they landed another former Premier League outfit.

Stevenage players celebrate victory in their penalty shoot-out win over Hull City in the FA Cup second round. Picture: GAVIN ...

Stevenage players celebrate victory in their penalty shoot-out win over Hull City in the FA Cup second round. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Swansea City, who were still in the top tier in 2018, will visit the Lamex Stadium in the third round of the famous competition.

The Swans are now in the Championship and currently sit fourth, their latest result a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

The two sides met in the second round back in 2003 with the then Division Three side, now League Two, winning 2-1, Lee Trundle getting the winner after Anthony Elding had equalised for Borough.

It is Boro’s reward for two penalty shoot-out victories, the latest a 6-5 win over Hull City on Sunday.

Stevenage have already claimed £56,629 in prize money with another £82,000 on offer to the winners of each round three tie.

Matches will be played on or around Saturday, January 9.

FA Cup third round draw in full:

1.Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

2.Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

3.Chorley v Derby County

4.Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

5.Wolves v Crystal Palace

6.Stockport County v West Ham United

7.Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth

8.Manchester United v Watford

9.STEVENAGE v Swansea City

10.Everton v Rotherham United

11.Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

12.Arsenal v Newcastle United

13.Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

14.Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

15.Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall

16.Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

17.Stoke City v Leicester City

18.Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

19.Crawley Town v Leeds United

20.Burnley v MK Dons

21.Bristol City v Portsmouth

22.QPR v Fulham

23.Aston Villa v Liverpool

24.Brentford v Middlesbrough

25.Manchester City v Birmingham City

26.Luton Town v Reading

27.Chelsea v Morecambe

28.Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

29.Norwich City v Coventry City

30.Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

31.Newport County v Brighton

32.Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

