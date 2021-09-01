Extinction Rebellion hosts climate crisis talks table to highlight need for action

Published: 10:22 AM September 1, 2021

Extinction Rebellion North Herts were out in Letchworth at the weekend, urging people to 'come to the table' to discuss climate change - Credit: XR North Herts

Extinction Rebellion North Herts has hosted a 'pink climate crisis talks table' in Letchworth's town centre.

On Saturday, members of the public were invited to the table in Eastcheap to share their concerns about the climate and ecological emergency, ask questions and learn about the scientific evidence.

Those concerned about climate change were welcome to ask questions and find out more from Extinction Rebellion North Herts in Eastcheap on Saturday - Credit: XR North Herts

The Crisis Talks table was inspired by the Come to the Table activities in Central London last week, where a four-metre high pink table - acting as a centrepiece for the group's crisis talks - was placed near Leicester Square station.

Extinction Rebellion want Citizens’ Assemblies to help bring a future where people move beyond political polarisation. Citizens’ Assemblies would include real people from all walks of life sitting across the table from each other and making decisions together.

An Extinction Rebellion North Herts spokesperson said: “Climate collapse and species extinction are such complex, scary issues that many people don't know where to start talking about them and are understandably extremely anxious.

"The Crisis Talks gave them an opportunity to express their fears to sympathetic listeners and find out the truth about how serious things really are and how they can help to start and put things right.”

This year Canada, North America and Siberia have all been on fire, snow has fallen in Northern Tanzania and rain has fallen on Central Greenland for the first time in recorded history.

Many parts of the world and UK have had unprecedented floods. The United Nations has issued a “Code Red” warning for humanity in their latest climate assessment report; the IPCC report.

Extinction Rebellion hopes to draw attention to the "lack of urgency demonstrated by government and the mainstream media, who remain almost silent on this".

Additionally they are concerned that government and corporate business continue to fund climate and ecology destroying projects.

They added that with evermore frequent and extreme weather events happening globally, and in some cases in the UK, the case for urgent action from all of us has never been clearer.