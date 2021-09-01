Extinction Rebellion hosts climate crisis talks table to highlight need for action
- Credit: XR North Herts
Extinction Rebellion North Herts has hosted a 'pink climate crisis talks table' in Letchworth's town centre.
On Saturday, members of the public were invited to the table in Eastcheap to share their concerns about the climate and ecological emergency, ask questions and learn about the scientific evidence.
The Crisis Talks table was inspired by the Come to the Table activities in Central London last week, where a four-metre high pink table - acting as a centrepiece for the group's crisis talks - was placed near Leicester Square station.
Extinction Rebellion want Citizens’ Assemblies to help bring a future where people move beyond political polarisation. Citizens’ Assemblies would include real people from all walks of life sitting across the table from each other and making decisions together.
An Extinction Rebellion North Herts spokesperson said: “Climate collapse and species extinction are such complex, scary issues that many people don't know where to start talking about them and are understandably extremely anxious.
You may also want to watch:
"The Crisis Talks gave them an opportunity to express their fears to sympathetic listeners and find out the truth about how serious things really are and how they can help to start and put things right.”
This year Canada, North America and Siberia have all been on fire, snow has fallen in Northern Tanzania and rain has fallen on Central Greenland for the first time in recorded history.
Most Read
- 1 Friends hold live music festival for terminally ill Ricky
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft
- 3 Future of GSK 'great news for Stevenage'
- 4 'The future is bright and exciting' - MP Stephen McPartland looks ahead as town celebrates 75 years
- 5 Airbus celebrates Stevenage as 'the centre of the UK’s major space activities' as it looks into what the future holds
- 6 75 years of growth in Stevenage - and more set to come
- 7 Teen will serve minimum of 19 years for murder of Christopher Hewett
- 8 Victory for Tottenham youngsters gives experienced Stevenage plenty of food for thought
- 9 Have your say on what's next for Hitchin's historic Charnwood House
- 10 7 of the best places we've eaten in Hertfordshire
Many parts of the world and UK have had unprecedented floods. The United Nations has issued a “Code Red” warning for humanity in their latest climate assessment report; the IPCC report.
Extinction Rebellion hopes to draw attention to the "lack of urgency demonstrated by government and the mainstream media, who remain almost silent on this".
Additionally they are concerned that government and corporate business continue to fund climate and ecology destroying projects.
They added that with evermore frequent and extreme weather events happening globally, and in some cases in the UK, the case for urgent action from all of us has never been clearer.