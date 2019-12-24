North Herts Extinction Rebellion hold Christmas Carol campaign in Letchworth

Extinction Rebellion North Herts and the Red Rebels held a demonstration in Letchworth town centre to remind shoppers to be mindful of the environment this Christmas. Picture: Extinction Rebellion North Herts Archant

Members of Extinction Rebellion North Herts took to Letchworth town centre on Saturday for a Christmas Carol event.

The members sang adapted Christmas Carols alongside 'Red Rebels' who walked silently through the town.

Red Rebels represent the sadness about climate and ecological decline.

The festive themed action was held to raise awareness about the climate crisis and urge shoppers to think about the environmental impact of Christmas - we generate more waste at Christmas than at any other time of year.

The message the group wanted to give to shoppers was that nobody is too small to make a difference.

Some eco-friendly steps the group suggests are to buy less material things and opt for experiences, days out, make something or buy second hand and to buy locally and ethically.

Greg Knapp, one of Extinction Rebellion North Herts' members, said: "Many people have joined our local Extinction Rebellion group to alleviate a sense of helplessness.

"This means participation in actions, or indirectly supporting them with artwork, their voices, promotion or just moral support.

"We are a friendly group who offer community and an inclusive forum to talk about this uncomfortable subject."

The campaigners have held a number of events throughout 2019, and lobbied North Herts District Council to declare a climate emergency, enlisting their help in tackling to issue locally.

The council voted through the motion to declare a state of climate emergency in May.

Alongside the declaration, it pledged to do everything within its power to achieve zero carbon emissions in the district by 2030.

The Climate Change Strategy is currently under review to align the strategy with latest research regarding the impact of climate change.

The new strategy will contain an action plan, which will set out how we aim to achieve a target of zero carbon emissions by 2030.

It also passed two motions with the aim of encouraging residents to strive for a Plastic Free North Herts.

From January, Extinction Rebellion North Herts will hold monthly meetings at Friends Meeting House on Paynes Park in Hitchin.

For dates, search for the Extinction Rebellion North Herts Facebook page.