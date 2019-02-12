Letchworth campaigners and pupils in fight against climate change

Extinction Rebellion Letchworth hosted its first demonstration in the town on Saturday, one day after campaigner Sara Cope's daughter went on strike from school for the same cause. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Letchworth Archant

Campaigners took to the streets of Letchworth at the weekend to launch a new group to fight against climate change, one day after a number of Highfield School students went on strike for the same cause.

Members of Extinction Rebellion Letchworth were out in force speaking to members of the public about standing up and demanding local and national government take action against climate change.

Sarah Cope said: “Climate scientists believe we have 10 to 12 years to act if we want to stop runaway climate change.

“If we do not want to pass on an uninhabitable world to our children and grandchildren, we must act, and demand our governments – both local and national – act now. This is the biggest challenge to ever be faced by humanity.”

The groups core demands are that the government “tell the truth about the climate and wider ecological emergency, reverse inconsistent policies and work with the media to communicate the situation with citizens”, among other things.

On Friday, a number of students at Highfield School in Letchworth took part in the strike, including Sarah’s 12-year-old daughter, alongside many other children across the UK in the country’s first national strike for climate change,

As a parent at the school, Sarah said: “This is a historic moment and I am so proud of the children of Letchworth for taking a stand.

“As the mother of a child who went on strike, I am incredibly proud. The young people know that it is them who will be most affected by the impact of climate change.

“It really did capture young people’s imagination – I’ve never been at a more passionate presentation.

“They’ve all got minds of their own, and it’s great they’re taking action.

“My daughter said it was over a quarter of the children at the school that went on strike.”

The school strikes campaign was inspired by 15-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunburg, who decided to go on school strike at the parliament to encourage politicians to act, following Sweden’s hottest summer last year.

The group is already promoting its second event on Saturday – ‘Heading for Extinction and what to do about it’ – which will held from 1.45pm at the Friends’ Meeting House in Howgills, Letchworth.