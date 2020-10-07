Caring for your home in winter: An expert’s top tips for keeping your home warm and your heating bills low

With more people spending time indoors and working from home, it’s vital to know how to care for your house and keep it warm this winter.

James Tranham from S C Duncan Heating, Plumbing and Electrical in Stevenage reveals some tips and tricks you can use to heat your home and save money on your bills.

Q: How can I save money on my heating bill?

A: Fit a thermostat and smart controls to keep track of your energy usage. This will help you spot areas where you can save money.

Replace your old boiler with a modern, energy-efficient model. It will heat your home quickly and effectively, for less.

We can conduct a survey of your home to learn more about your daily routine. For example, how much time you spend in the house and which rooms need more heating. Once we better understand your needs, we can recommend the best boiler for you, and fit it within 48 hours. We supply and install only top-quality, high-performance boilers that are built to last.

Q: Are there any small changes I can make to help keep my home warm?

A: Simple things like closing doors to rooms not in use can help keep the heat in. Draw your curtains just before dusk to prevent heat escaping as the nights get cooler. Hang thick, durable curtains in the winter for better insulation.

Using rugs on hard-surface floors can help reduce drafts between floorboards and will make the room feel cosier. If you have thermostatic radiator valves turn them up to keep the chill off, but if you’re not using the room don’t leave them fully turned up.

Q: How can I prevent my pipes from freezing?

A: This can be a common problem for households in winter. To help prevent this from happening, I recommend testing your heating. Turn it on at least once every month - even in summer - to make sure your boiler is working as it should.

Book annual services for your boiler to make sure it is energy-efficient and safe. We also run a boiler repair service. If you have any issues, call one of our engineers, who’ll find and fix them quickly.

Any pipes in the attic, outside or in rooms of the home where temperatures can drop rapidly, should be checked. Keep an eye on them or call us to inspect them. They need to be well insulated to stop any cracks or leaks.

If you go away on holiday, leave the heating on but turn your thermostat down to 15 degrees. This will keep the heating mostly off, but bring it on if it gets extremely cold in the property and prevent the pipes from freezing.

Q: Can you do home visits?

A: We’ve worked continuously throughout COVID-19 to ensure people have hot running water and heating. We’re conducting doorstep risk assessments to help keep everyone safe. We check no-one in the home is showing any symptoms of the virus, ask clients to remain in another room while we work, and are fully equipped with the recommended PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).

Q: What other jobs should I do around the house to prepare for winter?

A: It’s always good to have someone look over your wiring and electrics – especially if you’ve just moved into a new home. We can also conduct inspections for landlords to ensure everything is safe and provide the certification needed for you to give to tenants.

If you have any electrical issues, I recommend calling a professional - don’t try to repair it yourself, you could end up doing more damage. We can repair anything from a single socket to a whole house rewire.

We can also take care of your plumbing needs – anything from taps, toilets, baths, and radiators. Contact us for any repairs, renovations, or upgrades.

Q: How can I book an appointment?

A: We’re a local, family-run business that’s operated throughout Hertfordshire since 1973.

Book an appointment online, speak to us via live chat, visit us in-store or call us. We won’t charge you for a call-out and will tell you upfront the cost of any repair or job.

We offer a friendly, personal service and you can rest assured your home is in excellent hands.

