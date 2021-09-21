Nature in Focus exhibition opens in memory of photographer Brian Sawford

Published: 1:37 PM September 21, 2021

The work of Brian Sawford is being honoured with an exhibition at North Herts Museum, running until January next year - Credit: Courtesy of NHDC

A new exhibition showcasing the photographs of the late Brian Sawford has opened at North Herts Museum.

The local wildlife, plant and landscape photos will be on display until January 2 next year.

It will showcase many of the rare and beautiful wildflowers and endangered birds from North Hertfordshire, as well as the everyday natural beauty of animals and plants we have on our doorstep, reminding us of the rich biodiversity of our district.

The exhibition includes a few specimens from the museum’s natural history collection, with a fox, a hare, a black squirrel, a baby roe deer, and a cuckoo.

Brian Sawford's work will be showcased at the exhibition at North Herts Museum in his memory - Credit: Brian Sawford

Brian Sawford was a well-known local naturalist and a gifted photographer, who spent much of his long career working for North Hertfordshire Museum as a senior keeper of natural history at the former Letchworth Museum.

He sadly passed away in 2020, and this exhibition has been put together in his memory by his widow Terri and the Letchworth Naturalists, together with museum staff.

Brian contributed greatly to the natural history of Hertfordshire through his talks, guided walks and publications. These included The Butterflies of Hertfordshire, Wildflower Habitats of Hertfordshire and Wildlife of the Letchworth Area, all illustrated with his own photographs.

Cllr Sam Collins, North Herts Council’s executive member for the arts, said: “We are honoured to celebrate the life’s work of Brian Sawford who contributed immeasurably to recording and conserving the natural environment in Hertfordshire.

"This beautiful exhibit highlights the incredible wildlife that surrounds us. I hope it will inspire a new generation of naturalists to appreciate and conserve our local environment.”

To plan your trip to the exhibition, visit the North Herts Museum website or call 01462 474554.