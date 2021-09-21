Nature in Focus exhibition opens in memory of photographer Brian Sawford
- Credit: Courtesy of NHDC
A new exhibition showcasing the photographs of the late Brian Sawford has opened at North Herts Museum.
The local wildlife, plant and landscape photos will be on display until January 2 next year.
It will showcase many of the rare and beautiful wildflowers and endangered birds from North Hertfordshire, as well as the everyday natural beauty of animals and plants we have on our doorstep, reminding us of the rich biodiversity of our district.
The exhibition includes a few specimens from the museum’s natural history collection, with a fox, a hare, a black squirrel, a baby roe deer, and a cuckoo.
Brian Sawford was a well-known local naturalist and a gifted photographer, who spent much of his long career working for North Hertfordshire Museum as a senior keeper of natural history at the former Letchworth Museum.
You may also want to watch:
He sadly passed away in 2020, and this exhibition has been put together in his memory by his widow Terri and the Letchworth Naturalists, together with museum staff.
Brian contributed greatly to the natural history of Hertfordshire through his talks, guided walks and publications. These included The Butterflies of Hertfordshire, Wildflower Habitats of Hertfordshire and Wildlife of the Letchworth Area, all illustrated with his own photographs.
Most Read
- 1 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images
- 2 Woman taken to hospital after medical incident in town centre
- 3 Revealed: Stevenage pantomime cast members announced for Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre
- 4 Man wanted for possession of offensive weapon
- 5 Nearly 30 Insulate Britain protestors arrested this morning
- 6 Stevenage Charter Fair returns to town next week
- 7 Elianna's leukaemia battle inspires family fun day
- 8 Suspended garden waste collections to briefly resume
- 9 'I will never be able to explain this feeling' - mum's last minute skydive is huge success
- 10 Is this the tallest sunflower in Letchworth?
Cllr Sam Collins, North Herts Council’s executive member for the arts, said: “We are honoured to celebrate the life’s work of Brian Sawford who contributed immeasurably to recording and conserving the natural environment in Hertfordshire.
"This beautiful exhibit highlights the incredible wildlife that surrounds us. I hope it will inspire a new generation of naturalists to appreciate and conserve our local environment.”
To plan your trip to the exhibition, visit the North Herts Museum website or call 01462 474554.