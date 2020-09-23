Advanced search

Stevenage Renters Association protest against lift of eviction ban

PUBLISHED: 12:04 23 September 2020

The Stevenage Renters Association is calling on the Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland to support private renters after the evication ban was lifted this week. Picture: The Stevenage Renters Association

The Stevenage Renters Association is calling on the Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland to support private renters after the evication ban was lifted this week. Picture: The Stevenage Renters Association

Archant

A newly-formed renters association gathered outside the office of Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland on Sunday in a protest against the end of the government’s renting eviction ban, which was lifted on Monday.

The ban, announced in March, prevented landlords from evicting renters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an estimated rise in unemployment of 730,000 people since March, including thousands in Stevenage alone, the ban was welcomed by tenants across the country as a protective measure against evictions caused by the pandemic.

The Stevenage Renters Association, formed in response to the ending of the eviction ban, says people are being put at risk of homelessness, poverty and infection.

Local resident Matt Creasey, who founded the organisation, said: “This government has decided to allow landlords to kick people out of their homes during a deadly pandemic.

“Cases of COVID-19 are in their thousands and are rising – during a recession, this is a devastating combination for working people on an unprecedented level.

You may also want to watch:

“The government has foregone its duty to protect the people of this country at a time when it is needed the most.”

Research by housing charity Shelter showed that 227,000 private renters could be at risk following the ending of the ban.

Last week the government announced that the eviction ban will be extended, but only for commercial properties.

Stevenage Renters Association has demanded that the government reverse its decision to end the eviction ban and maintains a ban on evictions until such a time when evictions do not cause a public health risk.

It also seeks protection against eviction to be extended to lodgers and calls on Stephen McPartland MP to “stand up for the renters of Stevenage by opposing the ending of the eviction ban”.

Matt Creasey added: “We have come together to fight against this injustice and to offer our support to any resident of Stevenage and the surrounding area who is facing eviction or the loss of their home during the pandemic. If anyone locally is at risk of unfair eviction, or want to get in touch with our group, they can get in touch with the Stevenage Renters Association by emailing stevenagerentersunion@gmail.com.”

The Comet contacted Mr McPartland for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage Renters Association protest against lift of eviction ban

The Stevenage Renters Association is calling on the Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland to support private renters after the evication ban was lifted this week. Picture: The Stevenage Renters Association

Police in public appeal after motorbikes stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after motorbikes were stolen from Fix Auto in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage start EFL Trophy with late victory over Southampton

Tyrone Marsh was all smiles after scoring a late winner for Stevenage against Southampton in the EFL Trophy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to rebuild special education school in Stevenage approved

Plans have been drawn up to refurbish The Valley School in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

New Hertfordshire online wildlife photography exhibition launched to support charities

These little owlets photographed by Henrietta Buxton is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Henrietta Buxton